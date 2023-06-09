3 Yobe LGs spend N299.1m on projects

By Nabilu Balarabe

The Nangere, Fika and Potiskum local governments in Yobe on Friday said they spent over N299.1 million on various development projects from 2022 to 2023.

Speaking during a media tour of the areas by members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Yobe Chapter, Alhaji Salisu Yerima, Nangere Council’s Chairman, noted that N99.8 million was spent on projects in Nangere.

He said the council spent N25 million of the amount on drilling and installation of “ six diameter solar hybrid boreholes”, while N13.5 million was expended on construction of two classrooms, office and a store in Jakade.

Yerima said N10 million was spent on the procurement of 30KVA generator and electric fittings at government lodge, adding that the purchase of 1.5HP solar water pumps with cables stood at N5.6 million.

The chairman said the council had also renovated one block of two classrooms, office and a store in Gwasko and purchased five 5HP submersible pumps

, among others.

In Fika, the Council’s Chairperson, Hajiya Halima Joda, said its total expenditure on projects within the period stood at N99.3 million.

She said N15 million was spent on grains, N14 million on repairing the council’s road grader, while the construction of a clinic in Tum gulped N13.5 million.

Joda said the council spent N11 million on erision control in Bajibir-Kab, procured irrigation water pumps at N7.5 million, and conducted perimeter fencing of a market and a motor park in Godow.

The Chairperson said council also purchased office vehicles at over N7 million, supplied instructional materials at N3 million, among others.

The Potiskum Local Government said it spent N99.9 million on projects within the period under review.

Its Director, Personnel Management, Alhaji Adamu Dagona, listed the projects to include perimeter fencing of mobile police base in Potiskum town at N27.9 million and renovation of abbatoir in the town at N27.6 million, among others.

Commenting on the projects, the state NUJ Chairman, Alhaji Rajab Mohammed, said the tour was aimed at holding authorities accountable to funds released to them by the state Ministry for Local Government and chieftaincy Affairs.

He said under a special funding tagged “ work plan-based projects 2022/2023,” each of the 17 local governments of the state was expected to use the funds judiciously to improve the living conditions of its people.

NAN reports that on May 4, Mallam Ali Mustapha, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, told journalists that N765 million was released to the councils as final payment for the projects(NAN)