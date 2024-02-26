3 vessels to berth at Lagos ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), on Friday, said that three ships were waiting to berth at the Lagos ports.

NPA, in its ”Daily Shipping Position”, said the three ships were expected to berth with crude oil, bulk urea and diesel.

It said that 11 vessels were currently discharging petrol, bulk wheat, Single Bout Mooring (SBM) base oil, general cargo, container.

The 11 vessels were discharging the various goods at AMPT, Apapa Bulk and Greenview Development Nigeria Ltd., APM Terminal, ENL terminals in Lagos. (NAN).

Aisha Cole