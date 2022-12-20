3 traditional rulers, 3 others docked over alleged criminal conspiracy, trespass

By Emmanuel Antswen

Police Command in Benue, on Tuesday, arraigned three traditional rulers and three others before a Makurdi Upper Area Court II for alleged criminal conspiracy, trespass and mischief.

Police Prosecutor, Insp Veronica Shaagee, told the court that the case was received at the Police Area Command Headquarters, Makurdi, through a petition written by the chambers of Maurice Unum and Associates, Makurdi.

Shaagee said that the petition, dated Nov. 14, was written on behalf of Joseph Terkpe of Yagba Village North-Bank.

She listed the defendants as Emmanuel Anyagh, Zaki Felix Akaa, Zaki Nyiutsa Hyev, Terhemba Aneche, Donald Uoor and Zaki Igbalumun Torgbenda.

Shaagee said that the Area Commander, Makurdi, later transferred the case to B Divisional Police Headquarters, Makurdi via letter, with reference number: AR:3100/BNS/MKB/VOL.2/729, dated Nov. 22.

She said that Terkpe alleged in the petition that on Nov. 1, he received an information from his brother, Lobi, that some persons were in his economic tree garden, planning on how to sell it.

Shaagee said that on Nov. 2, Terkpe arrived at the garden only to meet one Timothy Ezekiel cutting down his teak tree and when he confronted him, he was told that the defendants had sold the trees to him.

She said that it was during police investigation that Emmanuel Anyagh, Zaki Nyiutsa Hyev, Zaki Felix Igba Akaa, Donald Uoor, Igbalumun Torgbenda and Zaki Terhemba Aneche were arrested.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 97, 349 and 329 of Penal Code, Laws of Benue State, 2004.

Shaagee, who said that investigation into the matter was still ongoing, requested for additional time.

However, when the case came up for mention, the first defendant, Anyagh, pleaded guilty, while others denied the allegations.

The Magistrate, Mr Vershima Hwande, granted bail to the three traditional rulers on self recognition, while the remaining three defendants were granted bail in the sum of N100,000, with one reliable surety each in like sum.

Hwande, thereafter, adjourned the case till Feb. 1 for further mention. (NAN)