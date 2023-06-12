3 terrorists killed, as troops target bandits hideouts in Zamfara

By Chimezie Godfrey

In an ambush operation to bandits hideouts at Kairu and Kyaram villages in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara state, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralized 3 terrorists and recovered arms.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja, Maj-Gen Musa Danmadami revealed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Gen. Danmadami disclosed that troops seized arms and also recovered motorcycles, among other items during the said operation.

He stated,”Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI today 12 June 2023 conducted ambush operation to bandits hideout at KAIRU/KYARAM villages in BUKKUYUM Local Government Area of Zamfara State. During the operation, troops made contact with terrorists and following a fire fight, three (3) terrorists were neutralized. Troops also recovered two (2) AK 47 rifles, one (1) pump action gun, three (3) motorcycles and other sundry items.

“The military high command commends troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on terrorist and all criminal activities within their area.”

