3 teenagers in NSCDC custody for alleged N144,000 theft in Jigawa

Three teenagers have been apprehended by the Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) over alleged theft of N144,000.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), CSC Adamu Shehu, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday.

Shehu said the suspects, aged 14, 15 and 16, were arrested on Tuesday after they allegedly conspired and stole the money from a grocery store, at Sabuwar Maranjuwa quarters, Dutse Local Government area of the state.

“Three underaged suspects, 16,15 and 14 respectively were arrested for alleged theft.

“The trio connived and stole the sum of N144,000 from a grocery store belonging to one Malam Yusuf of Sabuwar Maranjuwa, in Dutse LGA.

“One of the suspects hid himself inside the store and was unknowingly locked inside by the owner who went to observe his prayer around 7:30 p.m..

“When the store was reopened at about 8:15 p.m., the owner discovered that someone has gained unauthorized access to his store.

“And while searching, the owner found the 15-year-old suspect with the said amount on him,” Shehu said.

He explained that in the course of interrogation, the suspect mentioned the names of the other two suspects who were later apprehended.

The PRO added that the suspects would be charged to a juvenile court. (NAN)

