3 students docked for allegedly stealing beverage

By Aderemi Bamgbose

Three students, Kolawole Akinsoto, 16, Ayolere Oluwole, 16 and Abayomi Ogungbire, 15 were on Friday docked in an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly stealing beverage worth N520,000.

The police charged the defendants, whose addresses were not given with felony, burglary and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendants on Nov. 15, 2022 around 06.00 a.m. at Irepodun Street, Ayeka in Okitipupa magisterial district, conspired to commit felony and theft.

Orogbemi said that the defendants broke into a beverage shop belonging to Ms Mercy Obolo and stole parks of bottled Coke, cartoon of detergents, tomato paste, Bournvita, Milo and Milk cans and other beverage all N520,000.

Orogbemi added that the offence contravene the provisions of sections 351, 516 and 390 (9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Chris Ojuola. blamed parents of the defendants for failing to supply and provide for the needs of their wards..

He asked Durodola Akinsoto, 54, Prophetess, Kemi Obolo, 35, business woman and Victoria Makinwa, 60, farmer to stand as sureties for the defendants.

Ojuola asked the parents to pay the sum of N50,000 each as bail.

He adjourned the case until Jan. 24 for further hearing of the case. (NAN)