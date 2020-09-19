3-storey school building collapses in Lagos

Share the news













A three-storey building of the Excell College, a private school in Ejigbo, Lagos, collapsed on Saturday, two days to reopening of secondary and private schools in the state.

The building is located at No. 15, Ansarudeen St., by Ile Epo Bus stop, Iyana Ejigbo.

NAN reports that public and private primary and secondary schools in Lagos State are to re-open on Monday after about six months closure due to COVID-19.

Lagos State-owned tertiary institutions re-opened on Sept. 14.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, told newsmen that no person was trapped in the collapsed building.

He noted that the school had been under lock and key since March due to the COVID-19-induced restrictions.

According to the LASEMA director-general, the building, which collapsed at 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, is part of a conjoined (twin) three-storey building.

He said that the collapse was attributable to “visible distress”, adding that the collapsed portion affected the second wing, as shown by visible cracks on the walls, pillars and decking of the second portion.

“Distress calls received established that the building collapsed at about 8:15a.m.

“Information gathered from some officials of the school revealed that the building had previously shown signs of distress and the school was planning to renovate and refortify the structure.

“The three-storey building has two wings; the wing that collapsed seriously affected the second wing, as visible cracks can be seen on the walls, pillars and decking.

“Fortunately, nobody was trapped.

“Responders to the incident are LASEMA, Lagos State Building Collapse Agency and the police,” he said. (NAN)

