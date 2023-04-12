3-storey building collapses at Banana Island in Lagos

By Fabian Ekeruche

Lagos, April 12, 2023 (NAN) A three-storey building has collapsed at First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Lagos Territorial Coordinator National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Farinloye told NAN that the building, which was under construction, trapped some workers inside.

He said all the emergency agencies were on their way to the scene of the incident. (NAN)