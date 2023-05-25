3 Northern States’ Governors, Sanwo-Olu, Dangote, others brainstorm on oil & gas at FIN conference

As Gov Diri, Dangote, Sylvia, Nkechi Obi, Lulu Briggs, others bag awards

Three Northern States Governors: Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe); Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and Babagana Zulum (Borno); Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, South South States Governors, President, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote and other stakeholders have been scheduled to parley on the way forward and investment opportunities in the oil and gas industry as the Foreign Investment Network (FIN) is set to host its annual oil and gas conference & exhibition.



It is instructive to note that oil in commercial quantities was recently discovered in Gombe, Bauchi and Borno States while the three North Eastern states have now joined the league oil producing states in Nigeria.



It is also important to note that Dangote Oil Refinery, a 650,000 barrels per day (BPD) integrated refinery, is Africa’s biggest oil refinery and the world’s biggest single-train facility.

A statement signed on Thursday by the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of FIN, Mr Dominic Ajayi, also disclosed that the 2023 edition of FIN conference and exhibition will also host the prestigious Forbes Best of Africa Awards and FIN award of excellence.



According to Ajayi, the awards event is designed to bring prominence to business moguls who have distinguished themselves within the energy sector and oil and gas industry.



He added that the FIN Oil and Gas event is a premier network of oil producing countries, governments, agencies and executives worldwide, saying that FIN and other stakeholders are knowledge partners for “Forbes Best of Africa Awards”.



The 2023 edition of FIN Oil & Gas Conference & Exhibition will be held at Waldorf Hilton Hotel, London, United Kingdom between July 18 and 19, 2023.

Speaking on the uniqueness of the event, Ajayi said, “Our primary aim is to connect executives within the Oil and Gas industry to promote growth, strengthen business connection drive finance and investment partnerships and opportunities as we are advisors to world’s richest families across Europe, Africa and the middle-east.



“We focus on the business dynamics of Oil and Gas, including pioneer status, partnerships, capital, transactions, joint ventures, events and capex, to determine the future direction of the industry and shape tomorrow’s energy landscape.

“Our ultimate goal is to bring executives together to facilitate new investments, encourage business development, showcase excellence, and promote thought leadership as well as country project promotions.

“This edition will be a great opportunity for solution seeking countries to meet key decision makers across the globe who will grace the conference and occasion.”

The statement also reads in part, “Great minds and stakeholders of the Energy, Oil and Gas who have attended our events include but not limited to the former OPEC Sec-Gen, the late Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo; Former World Bank DG and current Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, H.E. Abdalla Salem ElBadri, OPEC Secretary General Vienna, Austria and many others.

“FIN Oil and Gas Conference and exhibition 2023 will have in attendance African ministers of petroleum, H.E. Haitham Al Ghais: Current Secretary General of OPEC. The Rt. Hon Graham Stuart MP: Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, UK, Jennifer M. Granholm: United States Secretary of Energy, Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim: Secretary General- African Petroleum Producers Association (APPO), and Nigeria LNG/CEO: Dr. Philip Mshelbila.

“Others include: H.E. Diamantino Pedro Azevedo; Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Angola, H.E. Antonio Oburu Ondo; Ministry of Mines & Hydrocarbons,Republic of Equatorial Guinea, H.E Mohamed Oun; Minister of Oil and Gas; Republic of Libya, H.E. Gwede Mantashe; Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy; Republic of South Africa

Some notable awards nominees include:

HE Duoye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State;

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President/CEO, Dangote Group;

Chief Timpreye Sylva, former Minister of State, Petroleum Resources;

Mrs Nkechi Obi, Managing Director, Techno Oil;

Mr. Daere Akobo, Chairman: PANA Holdings, GMD: PE Energy Ltd, Nigeria;

Hon. Preye Oseke Chairma / C.E.O: Presco Technologies;

Dr. (Mrs.) Seinye O.B Lulu-Briggs, Chief Executive: Moni-Pulo Petroleum Development;

Sir Benedict Peters: Chairman Aiteo Group

Mr. Abdul Sowami: Chairman Prudent Energy Ardova Plc, Enyo Ltd;

Mr. Thomas Ogungbanje. C.E.O Cita Petroleum;

Mr. Kayode Thomas. C.E.O Bell Oil;

Mr. Kayode Thomas. C.E.O Subtrasta Oil;

Mr. Olumayowa Ogunnisi. C.E.O Caracal Oil

Chief Dr. Tunde J. Afolabi. Chairman AMNI International;

Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, Chairman Pinnacle Oil;

Alhaji Abdulrahman Musa Bashar, Chairman Ultimate Oil and Gas.