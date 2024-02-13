3 new senators take oath of office

Three senators, who recently won by-elections in their respective senatorial districts, on Tuesday, took their oath of office on the floor of the Senate.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new senators took the oath of office before the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during plenary.



They are: Prince Pam Mwadkon (ADP-Plateau North), Prof. Anthony Ani (APC-Ebonyi South) and Mustapha Musa (APC-Yobe East).



NAN reports that the oath of office was administered on the new senators by Clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, after which they were led to their respective seats (NAN)

By Naomi Sharang