Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba States of Northeast Nigeria have advocated for specific constitutional roles for traditional rulers in the country.

They made their position known in separate submissions at the public hearing of the proposed amendmend of the provisions of the 1999 Constitution in Gombe centre on Wednesday.

Alhaji Zubairu Mohammed, the Gombe State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, said the role of traditional rulers cannot be overemphasised, hence the need for specific roles for them in the constitution.

On gender, women and vulnerable groups, the state clamoured for the allocation of 35 per cent in order to have adequate representation.

On state police, Gombe state strongly opposed its creation because of so many reasons, including fund and equipment.

The state also expressed its indisposition to resource control by states while stating that land mass and population be considered in revenue allocation.

Malam Aminu Iya-Abbas, the Speaker, Adamawa House of Assembly, also advocated for constitutional role for traditional rulers in the country.

He emphasised the need for equal opportunities for all in politics so that women would have adequate representation.

In his submission, the Taraba Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Yusuf Akirikwen, underscored the need for the creation of constitutional role for traditional rulers, being the custodian of culture.

He further canvassed for equal opportunity for women and vulnerable groups in politics so that they would have adequate representation.

But he supirted the creation of state police which would go a long way in checking the crimes committed at the grassroots level. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

