3 N/East states canvass constitutional roles for traditional rulers

Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba States of Northeast advocated for specific roles for traditional rulers in the country.

They their position known in separate submissions at the public hearing of the amendmend of the provisions of the 1999 Constitution in Gombe centre on .

Alhaji Zubairu Mohammed, the Gombe State Attorney- and Commissioner for , said the role of traditional rulers cannot be overemphasised, hence the need for specific roles for them in the constitution.

On gender, women and vulnerable , the state clamoured allocation of 35 per cent in order to adequate representation.

On state police, Gombe state strongly opposed its creation because of so many reasons, including fund and equipment.

The state also expressed its indisposition to resource control by states while stating that land mass and population be considered in revenue allocation.

Malam Aminu Iya-Abbas, the Speaker, Adamawa House of Assembly, also advocated for role for traditional rulers in the country.

He emphasised the need for equal opportunities for all in politics so that women would adequate representation.

In his submission, the Taraba Attorney and Commissioner for , Mr Yusuf Akirikwen, underscored the need creation of role for traditional rulers, being the custodian of culture.

He further canvassed for equal opportunity for women and vulnerable in politics so that they would have adequate representation.

But he supirted the creation of state police which would go a long way in checking the crimes committed at the grassroots level. ()

