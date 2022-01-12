3 men jailed 7 months with hard labour for adultery

A Kano Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, sentenced three men to seven months imprisonment with hard labour for adultery.

The police charged Aliyu Yahuza, 20, Amir Rabi’u, 19 and Musa Gambo, 19, with criminal conspiracy and adultery.

Magistrate Farouk Ibrahim-Umar also ordered that the convicts be given 12 strokes of cane each for conspiracy.

Ibrahim-Uamr , gave them an option to pay N20, 000 each for adultery.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Mr Auwalu Dandago, informed the court that the convicts committed the offence on Nov.13, 2021 at Kofar Waika Quarters Kano.

Dandago said that on the same date at about 2 p.m the convicts conspired and lured a 14-year-old girl into a house and defiled.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 387 of the Penal Code.(NAN)

