3 men in court over alleged Toyota car theft

Three men, Adebayo Odunniyi, 30; Joseph James, 25; and Obafemi Ojo, 28; on Tuesday, appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court in Ekiti, charged with the theft of a Toyota car.

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, are each facing a charge of stealing respectively, but to which each defendant pleaded not guilty.

The police prosecutor, Insp Olumide Bamigbade, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Nov.20 at about 3:00 a.m. in Ado-Ekiti.

Bamigbade alleged that the defendants stole one Toyota Corolla car with Reg. NO KTU 188 FA valued at N2.7 million belonging to one Patience Oduh.

He said the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor requested an adjournment from the court to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Opeyemi Ogunremi, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Mojisola Salau, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case till Jan.24 for hearing.(NAN)

