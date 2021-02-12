The Police on Friday in Kano arraigned three men: Abdulfatai Abubakar, 22, Musbahu Yusuf, 20, and Usman Sani,23, before a Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing some items worth N602,200. The defendants, who reside at Church Road, Sabon Gari Quarters, Kano, are facing a four-count charge of criminal conspiracy, trespass, house breaking and theft.

Magistrate Farouk Ibrahim-Umar, who presided over the case, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one reliable surety. Ibrahim-Umar said both the surety and defendants shall deposit two recent passport photographs. “The house of the surety shall be verified by the court official,” he also said. He adjourned the case until Feb.17, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Pogu Lale, had told the court that one Uchenna Obi of Sabon Gari Gari Quarters, reported the case at Sabon Gari Police Division on Jan. 26. Lale alleged that on Jan. 25, at about 10:00 pm, the defendants conspired with two others now at large, trespassed through the ceiling into the house of the complainant situated in Sabon Gari and stole some items.

“The defendants stole a bag containing the sum of N585,000 cash, two sets of clothes valued N14,000, one pair of canvass shoe worth N3,200 and a purse with value not yet known,” he said.

The defendants, however, denied committing the offence levelled against them. The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 97, 213, 346 and 288 of the Penal Code. (NAN)