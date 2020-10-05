3 men in court over alleged exhumation of corpses

Three men on Monday appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged exhumation of corpses.

The defendants, Kola Fatoye, 40, Abimbola Fatoye, 35, and Ahmed Ojo, 56, are facing a charge of exhumation of corpses.

According to the prosecutor, Monica Ikebuilo, the defendants committed the offence between March and September 2020, in Orun-Ekiti.

She alleged that the defendants dug up graves and severed heads of corpses at St. Paul Anglican Church Cemetery in Orun-Ekiti.

Ikebuilo said that the severed corpses were those of Philip Akintayo, Moreani Ajayi and eight others, and alleged that the suspects used the extracted parts of the corpses for ritual.