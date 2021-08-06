3 men in court for alleged theft of cell phone, concealment

Three accused persons, Usman Mohammad, Khalifa Rabiu and Abba Aminu, were on Friday brought before a Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged theft of cell phone worth N70,000 and concealment.

The defendants were facing two-count charge bordering on alleged theft and assisting in concealment of stolen property.



The prosecutor, Miss Asma’u Ado, informed the court that the defendants committed the offence on March 17, at Bachirawa Quarters, Kano.

Ado said that on the same date at about 7:30 p.m the first defendant, Mohammad, stole a black Infinix Hot 9 cell phone with MTN and Airtel sim cards, and memory card worth,

She said that the items were valued at N70,000 and property of one Auwal Suleiman.



The prosecutor further alleged that in the process, the defendants conspired and removed all the applications of the said stolen phone.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Sections 287 and 319 of the Penal Code.



The Chief Magistrate, Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 each and two reliable sureties in like sum.

He said that one of the sureties must be the biological father of the defendant, while the second surety must be the Ward Head of the defendants’ residence.

Sa’ad-Datti adjourned the matter until Sept. 1, for hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...