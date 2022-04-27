3 men docked for wandering in black spots in Abuja

Three men were on Wednesday docked in a Grade I Area Court in Karu, for allegedly wandering in black spots in Abuja.

The police charged Sabo Yusuf, 31; Ismaila Suleiman ,18 and Nafiu Suleiman, 26 with constituting public nuisance.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju told the court that the matter was reported at the Karu Police station by the team of policemen on patrol attached to the station.

Adeyanju said that the defendants were found wandering in ”Agwuan Tiv” area where suspected criminals use as hideout to perpetrate evil acts.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 198 of the Penal Code.

He said that during police investigation, the defendants confessed to the crime.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Mr Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50, 000 each with one surety each in like sum.

He said that the surety must be reasonable and reliable.

He adjourned the case until May 16 for mention. (NAN)

