3 men docked for allegedly stealing plastic material worth N55,000

Three men were on Monday docked in a Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun, for allegedly stealing two bags of ”Polyethylene materials” worth N55,000.

The police charged Julius Oselenbalu,38, Adewale Ige,32 and Jamiu Nurudeen, 33, whose addresses were not provided with conspiracy and theft.The Prosecution Counsel, Insp E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on March 24 at about 8 .50 at the Geepee Company, Ijako,Ota.Adaraloye said that Oselenbalu and Ige being the staff of Geepee Company, conspired and stole two bags of raw materials called ”borouge polyethylene” worth N55,000 belonging to their employer.

He added that Nurudeen received the stolen item.The offence, he said, contravene the provisions of sections 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code,Laws of Ogun,2006.

They, however pleased not guilty to the charge.Magistrate A O. Adeyemi admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety each in like sumAdeyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.She adjourned the case until April 29 for further hearing.(NAN)

