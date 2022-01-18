3 men docked for allegedly stealing 15 aluminium pots

Three men were on Tuesday docked in a Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun for allegedly stealing 15 aluminium cookwares worth N60,000.The police charged Damilola Lateef,21, Kehinde Akande,17, and Wisdom Chukwu, with three counts of theft, conspiracy and burglary.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp E.O.Adaraloye, told the court that hat the defendant committed the offence on Jan.6, at about 5 a m. in Balogun area in Ota.Adaraloye alleged that the defendants broke into the house of Mr Daniel Folorunsho and stole the pots.

He also said that the defendants stole a canopy, two wheels barrows belonging to Mr Adegunle Akeem.Adaraloye said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390(9),411 and 516 of the Criminal Code,Laws of Ogun,2006.They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.Magistrate A.O.Adeyemi granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety each in like sum.Adeyemi adjourned the matter until Jan.20 for further hearing.(NAN)

