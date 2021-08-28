3 killed, many injured in attack on Kaduna communities

The Kaduna State Government says three persons have been killed many sustained injuries in an in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed the in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.

“Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that Machun and Manuka villages in Zangon Kataf LGA were attacked by unidentified persons, leaving three dead and several others injured.

“According to the report, police personnel responded to a distress from Machun village, and mobilised there.

“On arrival, they were also alerted by gunshots from neighbouring Manuka.

“As the assailants fled the area, the found the corpses of three victims”, said.

said an unspecified number of victims were injured and were now receiving treatment in hospital.

The Commissioner said, Gov. El-Rufai received the report with sadness, and prayed for the repose of the killed, sending condolences to their families.

also wished the injured persons a quick recovery, urging security agencies working in the area to ensure thorough of the matter.

Aruwan said the governor equally urged intensification of efforts towards apprehending the perpetrators of the attacks.

Aruwan said security agencies are sustaining operations in the area.(NAN).

