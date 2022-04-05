3 kidnap victims regain freedom in Lagos

By Deborah Akpede

Three persons, who were kidnapped by some unknown gunmen in Ayobo Housing Scheme Extension, Oshin in Ayobo-Ipaja, Lagos State, have been released.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victims: two sisters and a man, were abducted on Friday and Sunday respectively by yet-to-identified gunmen who invaded their estate.

NAN reports that the parents of the two sisters, who were released, Mr Rashidi and Mrs Oluwalogbon Salami, were grateful to God for the safe return of their daughters.

Mrs Oluwalogbon Salami told NAN during a visit on Tuesday that the entire family was happy because not all that were kidnapped usually returned.

“We are very grateful to God for the victory He has given to our family, to God alone be the glory.” she said.

The correspondent of NAN observed that people were trooping into the residence of the Salamis to rejoice and congratulate them on the victory.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that the victims had been released.

“The kidnapped persons hav regained their freedom and had been reunited with their families.” he said.

NAN gathered that the yet-to-be-identified gunmen came through the boundary between Lagos State and Ogun, and escaped with their victims inside a speed boat on Friday and Sunday respectively.

Earlier, the Financial Secretary of the Landlords’ Association in the area, Mr James Ojuade, had told NAN that the gunmen also killed two landlords who tried to prevent them from escaping with their victims.

“The gunmen, who kidnapped the two married sisters, daughters of Mr Rashidi Salami, on Friday killed Messrs Nurudeen Olanrenwaju, the Secretary of the Landlords ‘Association and Idris Olowolayemo.

“They came again on Sunday and kidnapped Mr one Kehinde,” Ojuade said.

A landlord, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that the kidnappers demanded N15million ransom for the release of the victims in their custody.

“They, however, released them yesterday evening, when some undisclosed amount was paid.”

The source said that their community had been deserted due to insecurity.

“Our community has been sacked, residents have abandoned their houses, and I now sleep in the church.

“The kidnappers may return to our estate as the police officers who were initially drafted to the scene of the incident had been withdrawn.

“We are no longer safe, the government should come to our aid to provide security so that the incident will not repeat itself.” (NAN)

