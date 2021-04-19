3 INEC staff die in road accident, 5 sustain injuries

Three members of the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC have been by a road accident. A by the Commission said five others sustained injuries. The accident occurred while the commission’s staff were their way to Maiduguri for a training programme.

National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye confirmed the development in a Monday.

Okoye said, “ Sunday 18th April 2021, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) State, Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim informed the Commission that an Electoral Officer (EO) and some Assistant Electoral Officers (AEOs) travelling from some Local Government to Maiduguri for a special training ahead of the conversion of Voting Points into Polling Units were involved in the accident.

“Unfortunately, three staff: Adamu Mohammed (EO, Biu LGA), Hamma Joda and Suleiman Umar (AEOs, Damboa LGA) lost their lives while five others sustained injuries. The deceased staff, who were indigenes of Adamawa State, will be buried today, Monday 19th April 2021, in Yola.

“The Supervising National Commissioner for , Adamawa and Taraba States, AVM Ahmed Tijjani Mu’azu (rtd), will represent the Commission at their funeral while the staff members are receiving treatment in a Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri.”

It will be recalled that last week, the Commission commenced nationwide train-the-trainers workshop in Abuja involving Heads of Departments drawn from all the States of the Federation and the Capital Territory (FCT). The training is to be cascaded to State level nationwide ahead of the fieldwork physical conversion of the VPs to PUs. The aim` is to conclude the exercise ahead of the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) on 28th June 2021.

“The three staff died in the course of national assignment,” Okoye noted, adding, “While praying repose of their souls, the Commission extends condolence to their families and wishes the staff speedy recovery.”


