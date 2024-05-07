3 in court for allegedly stealing chickens worth N14.4m

Three men were on Tuesday brought before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan charged with stealing 1,205 chickens worth N14,460,000 from a poultry farm.

The defendants, Dayo Olotun, 33, Oluwapelumi Okedairo, 23, and Umaru Mohammed, 20, whose addresses were not provided, pleaded not guilty to the two- count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Cpl. Akeem Akinloye told the court that Olotun, Okedairo and Umaru allegedly conspired and committed the offences between Nov. 30, 2023 and Aprl 29.

Akinloye said that the trio allegedly stole 1,121 layers and 84 cockerels from the Rizgate poultry farm at Idi- Ayunre area Ibadan, property of FIDAN Investment Ltd.

Akinloye said the offences contravened Sections 383, 390 (9) and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olabisi Ogunkanmi admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N4 million each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Ogunkanmi said one of the sureties must be a blood relation to each of the defendants , while the second sureties must be a landed property owner within the court jurisdiction.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till Aug. 13 for hearing. (NAN)

By Adebisi Fatima Sogbade