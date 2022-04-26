3 in court for alleged stealing

Three people, who allegedly broke into a company’s warehouse to steal goods worth over N4 million appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday.

The defendants, Musah Usman, 26; Gani Mohammed, 28; and Rabiu Oseni, 30, are standing trial on a four-count charge of conspiracy, burglary, stealing and receiving stolen property.

They appeared before Magistrate Mr L.K.J. Layeni, pleading not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendants and others now at large, committed the offences in February and March this year.

He said that the defendants conspired to commit the offences at Sea Horse Lubricant Company, located at Abule Osun in Ojo, near Lagos.

The first and second defendants were alleged to have broken into the warehouse, belonging to one Adeboye Olawale to steal several items.

According to the charge, some of the stolen items include a water pump, a prepaid meter, solar panel, aluminium roofing sheets and Sumee generator all valued at N4.23 million.

The third defendant and others now at large were alleged to have received a solar panel worth N2.57 million from the first and second defendants and had paid N7, 000 for the stolen goods.

Uche said the offences contravened Sections 287, 328, 309 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Layeni granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200, 000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until June 8 for trial. (NAN

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

