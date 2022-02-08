3 in court for alleged membership of secret cult

Three men on Tuesday, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for alleged membership of a secret cult.

The defendants: Dolapo Olatunji, 28; Elvis Ishaka, 29, and Samson Omozokpea, 41, whose addressess were not provided, are facing charges of alleged conspiracy and membership of an unlawful society.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, ASP. Victor Eruada, told the court that the suspects and some persons at large committed the offence on Dec. 11 2021, at 2.25 p.m. at Ajegunle, Apapa, Lagos.

He said the defendants were caught while being enrolled as members of Eiye Confraternity, a cult group.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 411 and 2(3)(a)(b)(d)(e)of Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate, Mrs Folashade Oshikoya, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 23 for mention. (NAN)

