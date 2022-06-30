3 in court for alleged land grabbing in Ibadan

The Police on Thursday brought three men before an Oyo State High Court for allegedly unlawfully grabbing 3.562 hectares of land belonging to Rev. John Famodimu.



The defendants, Alhaji Muktar Gbadeyanka, Ambali Gbadeyanka and Ajayi Morufu, were arraigned before Justice M. Ishola on charges of conspiracy, false pretence and land grabbing.



The prosecuting counsel, Mr Joseph Udo, informed the court that the defendants and others now at large forcefully grabbed the land and intentionally engaged themselves in acts inconsistent with the proprietary rights of the complainant.



He alleged that the defendants, who employed self-help, hired thugs and went to the 3.562 hectares of land lying and situated at Adepo Village in Kite area, Iwo road in Ibadan, belonging to the complainant.

Udo said that the defendants allegedly went to the land to cause violence and injured a construction site worker, Mr Olabitan Usman, in his face and right leg.



The prosecutor said that the defendants allegedly wrote a frivolous, unwarranted petition against the owner of the real property to the police at zone 11 headquarters, Osogbo, causing the arrest and interrogation of the site workers.



Udo said that the defendants committed the offences on April 24, 2021.

He said that the offences contravened Section 7(4)(a) and punishable under section 7(4)(b) of the Real Properties Protection Law of Oyo State, 2016, and section 518(6) of the Criminal code, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.



The defendants’ counsel, Mr Oludare Adebayo, however, applied for and urged the court to admit the defendants to bail in the most liberal terms, arguing that the alleged offences could attract bail.



Although the prosecuting counsel opposed the bail application, Justice Ishola upheld the defendant’s application for bail and granted the defendants bail in the sum of N1 million each with one surety each in like sum.



Ishola further said that each of the sureties must possess three years valid tax clearance and must have a valid house address within the court’s jurisdiction.

The Judge adjourned the case until Oct. 24, Oct. 25, and Oct. 27 for commencement of hearing. (NAN)

