3 ex-Kogi PDP House of Assembly candidates resign

By Stephen Adeleye

Three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),Kogi House of Assembly candidates for 2023 poll, Sunday Maiyaki, Daniel Jones and Joseph Olupeka, have resigned their membership of the party.

The candidates, who lost their bid for the Assembly seats in the March 18 states Houses of Assembly election, said this in separate resignation letters addressed to the PDP Chairmen of their various Wards on Tuesday in Lokoja.

Maiyaki was the PDP candidate for Yagba West, while Jones contested for the Mopamuro state constituency seat.

Olupeka was the candidate for Ijumu state constituency.

Maiyaki in a letter addressed to the PDP Chairman, Odo-Eri/Okoto Ward, Odo-Eri, Yagba West LGA, said: “I hereby resigned my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“I have been a party ardent since 1998 starting from the first National Convention in Jos, Plateau State, but today, I cannot longer cope with the array of impunity in the party.

“The slogan ‘Power to the People’ is now ‘Power to the Few’.

“I wish the party good tidings in their future endeavours. My party membership card is attached.”

On his part, Jones in a letter addressed to the Ward Chairman PDP, Ward 03, Mopamuro LGA, said: “This is to inform you of my decision to resign as a member of PDP to pursue other interests.

“Please, find attached the original copy of my membership card. I wish the party well in its future assignments.”

Also, Olupeka in a letter addressed to the PDP Ward Chairman, Ileteju/Origa Ward, Ijumu LGA, said: “Please accept this as a formal communication of my decision to resign as a member of the PDP with the effect from today the May 8, 2023.

“I wish the party well in its future activities. Please find attached the original copy of my membership card.” (NAN)