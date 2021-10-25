3 docked for allegedly beating up, threatening to harm neighbour

 Three people on Monday docked in an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly beating up and threatening to harm neighbour.

The police charged Paulina Oladipupo, 40, and her brother, Joseph and  Ibukun Olagunju, 28, who all reside in  Shomolu , with threat to   and assault.

They pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Sept. 29 at residence.

Perezi said that the defendants beat-up neighbour, Aisha Akinleye  and threatened to burn her.

The prosecution also said that the defendants hreatened to disfigure Akinleye’s daughter acid.

Perezi said the complainant, who feared that the defendants may one day carry out threats, reported the case to the police.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 56,  and 172 of the Criminal Law of State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both sections prescribe one year imprisonment for threatening violence and assault.

Magistrate O.M. Ajayi admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case Nov. 1. (NAN)

