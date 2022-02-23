3 docked for alleged cable theft from Dangote Refinery

By Adaeze Iroha

Three men were on Wednesday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for allegedly stealing 50 armored cables from Dangote Refinery.

The defendants – Peter Ezuonogbo, 28; Yusuf Ibrahim, 23; and Abraham Chinedu, 27 – are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and theft.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Feb. 13, at Dangote Refinery Plant, Lekki Free Zone, Lagos State.

According to Momah, the defendants stole 50 pieces of segmented armored cables from the refinery.

She said that when the defendants were carrying the cables out of the refinery, some people noticed that they were not employees of the refinery.

Momah said that the cables had yet to be recovered from the defendants, adding that the value had yet to be ascertained.

“The cables were of different types,” she said.

Momah said that the offences contravened Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides for two years’ imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, granted the defendants bail in the sum of one million Naira with two sureties in like sum.

Adedayo said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until March 8 for mention. (NAN)

