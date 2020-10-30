3 die in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) said three persons died in an accident at Lotto, opposite NNPC Filing Station on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, on Friday.

One person also sustained injuries in the accident which involved two vehicles, according to the agency.

Mr Olusola Ojuoro, the Mowe/Ibafo Area Commander of TRACE, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, that the accident happened at about 8.45 a.m.