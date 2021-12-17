3 die, 2 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash

 The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun command, on confirmed the death of three persons in an accident that involved two vehicles around the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway interchange.

The Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, said two others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Umar explained unfortunate accident, which occured about 7. 02 a.m. involved four males adults and a lady waiting by the road side a vehicle.

He said the lady, who was hit by one the vehicles involved in the accident, died instantly.

He explained that in the course of making a U-turn interchange on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, a Lexus ‘Tokunbo,’ used vehicle, with no registration number rammed into a Toyota Tundra pick-up with registration number AGL 254HB.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited Idera Hospital, Sagamu, while the survivors are receiving treatment the same hospital,” he said.

The sector Commander, who blamed the accident on speeding and dangerous driving, cautioned motorists against speed and other critical offences, especially with the increase in vehicular movement this period.

He also commiserated with the families of the crash victims and enjoined them contact FRSC Sagama command for information about the crash. (NAN)

