3 die, 2 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun command, on Friday confirmed the death of three persons in an accident that involved two vehicles around the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway interchange.

The Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, said two others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Umar explained that the unfortunate accident, which occured at about 7. 02 a.m. involved four males adults and a lady waiting by the road side to board a vehicle.

He said the lady, who was hit by one the vehicles involved in the accident, died instantly.

He explained that in the course of making a U-turn at interchange on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, a Lexus ‘Tokunbo,’ used vehicle, with no registration number rammed into a Toyota Tundra pick-up with registration number AGL 254HB.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at Idera Hospital, Sagamu, while the survivors are receiving treatment at the same hospital,” he said.

The sector Commander, who blamed the accident on speeding and dangerous driving, cautioned motorists against speed violation and other critical offences, especially with the increase in vehicular movement at this period.

He also commiserated with the families of the crash victims and enjoined them to contact FRSC Sagama command for more information about the crash. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...