3 dead, 5 vehicles burnt as petrol tanker explodes in Ogun – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that three persons died while several others were injured on Tuesday, when a petrol tanker exploded on IBB Boulevard in Abeokuta.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta, said that five vehicles and two motorcycles were burnt in the incident.

“The cause of the accident is still under investigation, we have to conduct thorough investigation.