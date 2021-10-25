3 corps members to repeat service year in Bauchi

 The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has ordered three corps members deployed in Bauchi the Batch “B” Stream 1, 2021, to repeat their service year.

Alhaji Namadi Abubakar, the State Coordinator of the scheme, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Bauchi on Monday.

Abubakar said that two corps members had their service year extended by two months leaving their places of primary assignment without permission.

He said the would serve as punitive measure against the erring corps members absconding and absenteeism during the service year.

The affected corps members, he said, among 1,152, who passed out on Oct. 21, adding that they received NYSC Certificate of national service.

He, however, said that 10 corps members got state honour awards impacting positively on the lives of members of their host communities through meaningful Community Development Projects and Services executed during their service year. 

While 40 others issued commendation letters their respective contributions to humanity.

The Coordinator enjoined the corps members to take advantage of the skills acquired through the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme so as to gainfully employed.

“They must strive self realisation by utilising the skills acquired through the NYSC skills acquisition programme.

“I equally urged them not to engage in social vices.

“They must endeavour to resist the temptation of involving in unholy activities such as terrorism; robbery, kidnapping, cultism, rape and anti state activities which will smear their image and that of their families,” he said. (NAN)

