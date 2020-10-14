3 children of police inspectors drown in A’Ibom

Speaking to newsmen, SP Odiko Macdon, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, described the incident as “painful and shocking.”

The police in Akwa Ibom has confirmed the drowning of three children of police officers in a pool of water at Eket barracks.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Amiengheme Andrew, received the news of the sad incident with rude shock and disbelief.

“The three of them were children of two serving police inspectors in Eket division, we commiserate with the families, it is indeed painful.

“We understand that the pool of water is used for erosion control, it is more painful because this is preventable,” he said.