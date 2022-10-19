3 charged with stealing, malicious damage to CCECC property

By Sandra Umeh

The police in Lagos on Wednesday arraigned three men – Ajibola Sulaimon, Thankgod John and Sodiq Awesu – for alleged stealing and malicious damage.

Sulaimon, 35; John, 41; and Awesu, 23, are standing trial before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court.

They , however, pleaded not guilty before the Magistrate, Mr L. J. K. Layeni.

The prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that defendants committed the offences on Oct. 14 at the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) site in Ojo.

He said that the defendants conspired to cause malicious damage to and steal cables from the company.

According to him, the defendants stole scaffolding clips and pipes worth N1. 65 million, and damaged cables valued at N450,000.

He said that the company was represented by the complainant, Mr Agemo Oluwasanmi.

The alleged offences contravene the provisions of Sections 287, 350, and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The court granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500 000, each with two sureties each in like sum

He adjourned the case until Nov. 23 for trial. (NAN)

