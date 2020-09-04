3 burnt to death in Lagos -Ibadan expressway accident

Three persons were on Friday burnt to death in an accident involving a pick up van around Danco filling station on the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway.

Mr Ahmed Umar, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.According to Umar, the crash occurred around 4:37pm and was caused by excessive speeding and loss of control by the pickup van driver.

He said that the pickup van with no registration number was on top speed, when it lost control, hit a truck in its front and immediately burst into flame.

The sector commander explained that five persons, all males were involved in the accident, with one person sustaining injuries and three others burnt to death.

“One vehicle was involved; a pick-up van with no registration number on it.

”The suspected cause of the lone crash is excessive speeding which led to loss of control and the van hit a truck in his front and immediately went into flame,” he said.

The FRSC boss added that the injured victim had been taken to Idera Hospital in Sagamu for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at hospital mortuary. (NAN)