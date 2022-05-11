3 APC lawmakers defect to NNPP in Kano

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Three lawmakers in the Kano State House of Assembly have defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that 10 PDP lawmakers also defected to the NNPP on Friday.

The lawmakers announced their decision in separate letters sent to the Speaker, Alhaji Hamisu Chidari, on Wednesday in Kano.

The speaker’s Chief Press Secretary, Malam Uba Abdullahi, said in a statement that the speaker after receiving the letter officially, congratulated them and wished them well.

The lawmakers are Abdullahi Yaryasa, representing Tudun Wada constituency, Muhammad Butu- Butu representing Tofa/Rimin -Gado constituency and Kabiru Ismail, representing Madobi constituency.

NAN reports that Wednesday’s defection will bring to 13, the number of NNPP lawmakers in the Kano assembly, reducing the number of APC lawmakers in the house to 27. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

