3 agents in court for allegedly cheating client

Three agents on Monday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Karu, FCT, for allegedly cheating their client of N2 million.

The police charged Hafsat Aminu, Aliyu Idris, Peter Ejike who all reside in Suleja, Niger state with Criminal Conspiracy, Criminal Breach of trust, Cheating and Impersonation.

The Prosecution Counsel, Edwin Ochayi, told the court that the defendants met with the nominal complainant sometime in April and June, 2013 and deceived him into believing that one Adeniyi Sanni, now at large was a contractor and consultant, engaged to fill 300 housing units in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps quarters in Calabar.

The Prosecutor said the matter was reported at the Wuse Divisional headquarters and transferred to Criminal Investigation Departments (CID) on May 13, 2016 by the complainant, Jeresuney Sofi of Block 6, Elekahia Estate, Port Harcourt.

The prosecution said that the defendants fraudulently collected N2 million from the complainant to process the contract.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97(2), 312, 322 and 132 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Mr Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N5 million each with two sureties each in like sum.

Maiwada ordered that the sureties must provide means of Identification, valid address verified by the court staff, utility bill, statement of account.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 12 for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...