3 accidents claim 6 lives in Ogun one day- FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Command, says six people have died while 20 others sustained injuries in three separate accidents across Ogun state on Monday.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, Mrs Florence Okpe, the Spokesperson of FRSC in Ogun, said the three accidents happened in the early hours of the day.

She said the first accident at Fidiwo along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, happened at 3.40 a.m and claimed two lives, while two people were injured.

Okpe added that the accident involved a Toyota bus with registration number GBJ 915 XA and a Golf car without registration number.

“The suspected cause of the crash was wrongful overtaking and excessive speed which made the vehicle to lose control and eventually crashed.

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, while the deceased were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara Remo,’’ she said.

The FRSC spokesperson said the second accident occurred at 5.18 a.m. on Ijebu-ode-Benin expressway at Ajede junction, which involved a Toyota bus with registration number RBC 213 XT.

“The passengers involved in the accident are 20, out of which 17 sustained injuries while three people died.

“The cause of the lone crash was excessive speed and fatigue.

“The injured victims were taken to Roona Hospital and General Hospital, Ijebu-ode while the deceased were deposited at the General Hospital morgue,’’ she said.

Okpe said the third accident happened at 2.00 a.m. on Ijebu-Ode-Benin expressway immediately after Ajebandele bridge.

According to the spokesperson, a South-East bound luxury bus without registration number rammed into a stationed IVECO truck with registration number TRE 265 XB.

“The accident involved 29 people out of which two passengers were injured while one person died; the other 26 passengers escaped unhurt.

“The cause of the crash was road obstruction on the part of the truck. The bus rammed into the stationary truck that was wrongly parked.

“The injured victims were taken to Olaolu hospital, Ajebandele while the corpse was deposited at the morgue of the same hospital,’’ she said.

Okpe said the state Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, has advised motorists to drive cautiously and have enough rest to avoid fatigue. (NAN)

By Abiodun Lawal