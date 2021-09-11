3 abducted Obasanjo Farm workers regain freedom -Police

September 11, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Crime & Police, News, Project, Security 0



The Nigerian Police, Command, says it has rescued three workers the former President Olusegun ’s Farm, from their kidnappers’ den, three days after they were abducted.


The Police Spokesperson, DSP. Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known to the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta, on Friday evening.


NPower


NAN reports that the Farm workers were kidnapped on evening at Seseri Village, while returning from work.


The farm is located at Kobape area in Obafemi-Owode Local Government area the state.
Oyeyemi told NAN on Friday that the release followed “a serious mounted on the kidnappers”.

He said that the anti-kidnapping operatives had been on the trail the abductors.
According to him, the squad had continued combing bushes around the area since the incident happened.


 “Yes, we mounted a lot pressures on the kidnappers.


“Since yesterday (Thursday) our anti-kidnapping operatives have been in the bush searching for them.


“They were able to trace them to the bush behind the Day Waterman College, along the Kobape Road.


“This evening, they released them (victims) unhurt without any ransom,” he said.


On whether was any arrest, Oyeyemi said “not yet,  but we are sure that we will make arrests soon”. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,