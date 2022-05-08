2nd term: Ex-guber candidates laud Tinubu for endorsing Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Coalition of Progressive Lagos Gubernatorials (CPLG) has applauded Sen. Bola Tinubu, one of APC National Leaders, for endorsing Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, for a second tenure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, on Friday, threw his weight behind Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat, to run for another term of four years in the state.

The development came days after the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the Lagos APC apex leadership body, had unanimously endorsed the duo for a second term.

Reacting, the CPLG Vice Chairman, Mr Adewale Samson, told NAN that Sanwo-Olu deserved to be given a second term due to his administration’s huge infrastructural development accross the state.

He said that the group, comprising 28 governorship candidates of various political parties in the 2019 general elections, who stepped down for Sanwo-Olu’s ambition, had earlier passed a vote-of-confidence on the governor for a second term.

“CPLG endorsement of Sanwo-Olu quickens Asiwaju Tinubu and GAC endorsement. No doubt, comprising of 28 ex-guber candidates throwing their weight behind Sanwo-Olu is a done deal for the governor’s victory for the second term in office again.

“We did it in the first term and we are already gathering members for the second term, CPLG will give Sanwo-Olu two million votes.

“We are using this opportunity to thank Asiwaju Tinubu and GAC for not letting us down, “Samson said.

According to him, Tinubu and GAC’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu and his deputy has made the work easier for the group to mobilise support for the duo.

“Yes, we are ex-guber candidates who believe in Sanwo-Olu, but it will not be easy for us alone to support him for the second term if the people that matter do not endorse him.

“So, for Asiwaju to come out to endorse Sanwo-Olu for a second term is a clean bill for us,” he added.

According to him, work has started for the group to sell Sanwo-Olu again to the people and mobilise support for his reelection because he has fulfilled his promises to the people.

He said that the group would soon embark on a rally for Sanwo-Olu and his deputy.

NAN recalls that the immediate past governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode’s second term bid in 2019 was truncated over unresolved differences with interest groups within the party. (NAN)

