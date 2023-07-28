2nd episode of Nigerian epic cartoon, ‘Garbage Boy & Trash Can’ , premieres July 31

By Taiye Olayemi

The second episode of “Garbage Boy & Trash Can”, first epic Nigerian produced superhero cartoon, will premiere July 31.

Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

According to Tejumola, the superhero cartoon created by a Nigerian animator, Ridwan Moshood, has continued to air on DStv Channel 301, since the first episode premiered July 17.

She said “Garbage Boy & Trash Can” is set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of humour, creativity, and heartwarming messages.

She expressed her pride in featuring local African content on DStv, as she recognised the importance of representation and inclusive storytelling.

” ‘Garbage Boy & Trash Can’ will captivate audiences with its unique blend of humour, adventure, and empowering messages.

“Garbage Boy & Trash Can not only showcases the creativity of the African animation industry but, also, the potential in the industry.

“This groundbreaking series introduces us to young Tobi, a superhero without conventional superpowers, whose trusty sidekick is a quirky trash can.

“Together, they embark on a world of extraordinary escapades, unlike anything you’ve seen before.

“At the heart of the series, Garbage Boy, while lacking traditional superpowers, possesses an unshakable belief in his own abilities, which serve as his greatest strength.

“While others see trash, Garbage Boy sees endless possibilities for fun and adventure,” he said.

The creator, Moshood said he found inspiration for the show in the adversity of his childhood.

“The inspiration for creating the lead characters came from the derogatory name some bullies used to call me back in junior secondary school.

“However, I soon realised that this name did not define my identity or limit my potential,” he said. (NAN)

