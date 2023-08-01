2nd Cycling Lagos gets govt backing, set to discover new talents

L-R: Mr Ige-Jenyo Olawale, Secretary Lagos state Cycling Association; Odibeli Nkechi, Head of Coaching, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC); Bamidele Adeleye, Managing Director, BrandEscort Communications; Mr. Kolawole Moses Olusegun, Director Sport Development, LSSC and Mrs Aregbesola Abiola, Assistant Director, LSSC at the 2nd Cycling Lagos press conference in Lagos.

The Lagos State Government has declared its support for the 2nd Cycling Lagos event scheduled to hold between October 21 and 28, 2023.

The Director General of Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr. Oluwatoyin Gafaar who confirmed this at a press conference in Lagos said that, the 2nd edition of Cycling Lagos would help in discovering new talents in the state.

Gafaar who was represented by the Director, Sports Development, Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr. Kolawole Moses reaffirmed the commitment of the state government in promoting grassroots sports development in the state.

Accordong to him, as you all know, cycling is a sport that has been doing well under Lagos State Sports Commission, and Lagos State Cycling Association has also been of tremendous support, noting that, that is the reason Lagos State Sports Commission will not shy away from any sport association that’s doing well.

“And by the special grace of God we will give our all to ensure that 2nd Cycling Lagos is not only successful but leave an indelible mark in the growth and development of grassroot sports in Lagos State.” He added.

While giving his remark at the press conference, the organiser of Cycling Lagos and the Managing Director of Brand Escort Communication, Bamidele Adeleye said; “after a hiatus that lasted over 4 years, it is with immense pleasure that the Cycling Lagos team welcomes you to the 2nd Cycling Lagos’ Global Press Conference. The goal of this gathering is to reaffirm our strong relationship with the Lagos Government, especially the Lagos State Sports Commission and the Lagos State Cycling Association, in the furtherance of promoting an active and healthy lifestyle.”

According to him, “Cycling Lagos is an annual cycling event that brings interested participants from different parts of the country to compete. The 2nd edition of Cycling Lagos, one of the biggest cycling competitions in Africa, is scheduled to hold between October 21 and 28, 2023.”

“The theme for this year is: “Greener Ride”, partly inspired by the vision of the state government to reduce carbon emissions in the state as part of efforts to address climate change in the country. The event, which further promotes cycling as a major sporting activity in the country, was designed to encourage Nigerians to embrace a culture of health and fitness by riding bicycles in their various communities.” He said.

Continuing, he stressed that, the event will feature a Celebrity Race, Professional Challenge, Amateur Race, Corporate Contest, and Children/youth race, adding that, this is a unique opportunity for cycling scouts to spot talents.

Also, he pointed out that, the children’s edition slated for October 21, 2023 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium will be held simultaneously with the Mini Tour of Lagos, a promotional race designed to demonstrate readiness for the final race.

Further, Adeleye stated that, “the grand finale of the event will be held on October 28, 2023. The competition is expected to last for 4 hours between 7 am to 11 am). All races will commence at Teslim Balogun Stadium and end at the stadium.”

“Professional cyclists are expected to cover approximately 120km, starting from Teslim Balogun Stadium to Anthony, through the 3rd Mainland Bridge to Ajah, and back to the stadium.

The Corporate/Veteran Race and Amateur Race are expected to cover about 25km from the Teslim Balogun Stadium to Maryland and back to the stadium.” He noted.

He disclosed that” the Celebrity version is a 5.6km race starting from the Teslim Balogun Stadium through Alh. Masha Road (via the bridge) and back to the stadium.

He assured participants that health specialists will be available to provide first-aid, if required, during the event.

He also added that, the event will climax with a dinner and award ceremony on October 28, 2023 at the Eko Hotels and Suites.

“I wish to use this platform to show my appreciation to the Lagos State Governor, His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for continuously supporting initiatives such as this. Other state governments, the federal government, and corporate organizations are implored to emulate this vision to promote a healthy and environmentally friendly lifestyle amongst Nigerians.” He noted.

He encouraged lovers of cycling to register on www.cyclinglagos.com and join the move for a healthier and greener Nigeria.



