2nd Anniversary: Matawalle distributes vehicles to judiciary staff

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has presented new vehicles to all Chief Registrars, members of the Judicial Service Commission, Magistrates and Sharia Court judges in the state to ease their transportation needs.

The event, which held at the Government House, Gusau, was performed by the Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, who presented the cars as part of activities marking the second year of the Matawalle-led administration.

According to the governor, the vehicles are part of 330 brand new Hyundai cars purchased by his government at the cost of N4.5 million each for distribution to different categories of workers in the state.

“It is also in recognition of the exalted position of the Judiciary in a liberal democratic tradition, particularly it being an independent government arm that works in the same spirit as the executive and legislative arms to ensure good governance.

“We dearly uphold the sanctity of the judiciary as a vital instrument of the dispensation of justice and interpreter of our constitution.

“Like all true democracies, we are determined to continue to work towards maintaining its independence and efficiency and promote its capacity for quick adjudication as a beacon of hope to the common man,” the governor noted.

Similarly, the minister inaugurated the newly constructed Presidential Lodge situated in the Government House.

At the inauguration of the Presidential Lodg, Matawalle said the project was part of a larger contract that included the construction of 18 executive chalets and the renovation of the Government House.

The latter projects he said had been fully completed at the cost of over N2.1 billion.In his speech, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice said it was gratifying the two years of administration of Matawallen Maradun had been marked with the development projects.

He said the administration had equally seen to the enhancement of peace and order in most parts of the state, even while the federal government was working to end insecurity in the country.

“The signing of Executive Order 10 by President Muhamamdu Buhari was aimed at re-enforcing and complementing Section 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Today’s ceremony for the formal presentation of operational vehicles to Magistrate and Shari’a Courts Judges in Zamfara State is no doubt a step towards enhancing productivity of the judges across the state.

“It is hoped that with the formal presentation of operational vehicles to Magistrates and Shari’a Courts Judges in Zamfara State, the State Government and indeed, governors of the 36 States of the federation will work towards having the Executive Order 10 for the autonomy of State Legislature and Judiciary implemented,” Malami urged. (NAN)