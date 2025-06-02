2nd Anniversary: like PBT, we shall articulate all projects for inauguration — Oborevwori

Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has said that he would emulate President Bola Tinubu (PBT) by articulating all completed projects for virtual inauguration on Wednesday in Warri.

By Ifeanyi Olannye



Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has said that he would emulate President Bola Tinubu (PBT) by articulating all completed projects for virtual inauguration on Wednesday in Warri.

The governor disclosed this while inaugurating the state of the art eight units of four bedroom duplex with two boys quarters each for the commissioners in Asaba on Monday.

According to Oborevwori, adopting the PBT model of inauguration will enable a seamless inauguration of the many projects executed by his administration from across the state.

While acknowledging the Commissioner for Housing, Mr Godknows Angele, for his performance, Oborevwori said commissioners who failed in their duties would be shown the way out.

Oborevwori said, “We have a lot of projects to commission. I do not think if we start, by the end of this year, we will not be able to complete them.

“We want to emulate our president, (PBT), we shall be articulating all our projects and commission them in Warri on Wednesday.

“But today, we are here to commission eight bedroom duplex with two boys quarters each constructed for commissioners.”

The governor explained that the construction of the eight bedroom duplex was informed by the shortage of accommodations as only 22 out of the 30 commissioners were accommodated in their quarters.

He said that there were numerous benefits for all the commissioners to live in the quarters which include cooperation, unity and bonding together, boost moral and productivity, work ethics and discipline among them.

“So, last year February, the state executive council approved the construction of the eight bedroom duplex to complement and this has shown our demonstration of commitment to the well being of our top government functionaries.

“Again, I want to commend our commissioners for being loyal and hardworking. There are lots of rumours about governor wanting to dissolve his cabinet. No body has actually heard from me.

“If you are not performing, you will be dropped but if you are performing, you will stay. As at the moment, three commissioners are not performing and I told one of them today that he is not doing well,” Oborevwori said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Housing, Angele, thanked the governor for giving him the opportunity to deliver and for closely supervising the ministry’s projects.



