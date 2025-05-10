2nd anniversary: Apo -Wassa Road ready for inauguration – Wike

Mr Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), says the 15-kilometre Apo to Wassa road project is ready for inauguration to celebrate President Bola Tinubu’s second anniversary.

Mr Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), says the 15-kilometre Apo to Wassa road project is ready for inauguration to celebrate President Bola Tinubu’s second anniversary.

Wike stated this in Abuja on Saturday, after he inspected the project and others in preparation for Tinubu’s second anniversary at the end of May.

The 15-kilometre left wing service lane of the Outer Southern Expressway, from Ring Road I to Wassa Junction, was awarded to ease traffic congestion and open up Wassa District for development.

The minister said that the road, which had been completed, was among several projects being concluded for inauguration to celebrate Tinubu’s second year in office.

He commended the contractor, China Geo-Engineering Corporation (CGC), for fulfilling its promise of making the road ready for inauguration in May.

Wike equally inspected the ongoing construction of the N16 Interchange at NICON Junction and the road project that passes through Gishiri village to link Maitama and Katampe Districts to Wole Soyinka Way.

He lauded the pace of the projects and expressed optimism that they would be completed and be part of several others that would be inaugurated by the end of May.

“By next week, we will be able to provide all the projects that will be inaugurated to celebrate Tinubu’s second anniversary.

“This is one of them, OSEX to Wassa is also one of them; the Abuja International Conference Centre is another one. So many roads.

“The Phase I of Obafemi Awolowo Way (N5) from Life Camp Junction to Ring Road III is another one – so many road projects both in satellite towns and the city.

“Even the Greater Abuja Water Supply project will also be inaugurated.

“It will take us about two weeks to inaugurate most of our projects,” he said.

The minister said that more people-oriented projects were underway in the FCT and its satellite towns, stressing that more roads would be constructed and many schools renovated.

He added that the FCT Administration would particularly do more to improve security in the territory.

Wike commended residents for the support so far and urged them to continue by taking ownership of the infrastructure being provided and protecting them from vandals.

“On our part, we will do everything we can to ensure that all facilities and infrastructure provided are protected,” Wike said. (NAN)