2m people throng to Mgbidi for Chosen annual programme

By Uchenna Eletuo

No fewer than two million people are participating in the 2025 Annual International Revival Programme the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, (a.k.a. Chosen) taking place at Mgbidi, Imo.

The annual event is the flagship programme of the church.

The 2025 edition, with the theme: “What God Has Determined Shall Be Done”, began on Thursday at the Chosen Revival Ground, Mgbidi.

It will end on Sunday with a thanksgiving service.

Members and non-members of the church within and outside Nigeria are taking part in the four-day event aimed at drawing people closer to God for salvation, deliverance, healing and other blessings.

Transporters and food vendors are making brisk businesses from the event.

A commercial bus driver, Mr Oguchukwu Ekenna, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he had been conveying passengers from Oguta Junction in Imo to the venue of the revival, since Thursday.

He said that it had increased his daily earning.

“What I made in a day was more than what I made in one week,” he said.

A food vendor, Mrs Blessing Igwe, said she had made brisk sales at the event venue.

Pastor Lazarus Muoka, the General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, said that the programme aimed at seeking God’s intervention in the affairs of man.

He urged Nigerians to be closer to God to be able to access His blessings. (NAN)