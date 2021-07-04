2,998 drivers’ licences unclaimed in Anambra – FRSC

Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, on Sunday, said that about 2,998 permanent drivers’ licences remained uncollected in the state.

Irelewuyi made this known in a statement issued in Awka to announce the commencement of a special patrol, tagged “Operation Show Your Driver’s Licence”, which will commence on July 5.

He frowned at some motorists, who processed their drivers’ licences and never cared to go back to Motor Licencing Office, to collect them.

The sector commander advised drivers with temporary drivers’ licences to go to the motor licensing office, where they had their biometric capturing, to collect the permanent ones.

He said that the special patrol was aimed at improving road safety and addressing the high incidence of driving without valid driver’s licence in the state.

“This to inform the general motoring public and motorists plying roads in Anambra and its environs that the command will be carrying out a special patrol, tagged: ‘Operation Show Your Driver’s Licence’.

“The special patrol will commence on July 5. The command will look out for drivers with no valid licence, those with expired licences and those driving with expired temporary licences,” he said.

Irelewuyi stressed that possession of valid licence remained a major requirement for driving, adding that the absence of it constituted traffic infraction, thus endangering the lives of road users.

According to him, defaulters run the risk of being fined N10,000 or six months imprisonment, or both.

He, however, appealed to motorists and the general public to cooperate with FRSC personnel during the operation. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...