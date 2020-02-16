295 patients receive WACS’ free treatment in Kebbi

Two hundred and ninety-five patients in Kebbi, received free medical treatment from the West African College of Surgeons, WACS, in collaboration with Kebbi government.

The exercise, which commenced on the 9th February, had targeted 200 patients from the 21 local government areas of the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Ja’afar Mohammed, said at the end of the programme on Sunday that 295 patients benefitted from the surgery.

“From the onset of the outreach till date, 295 patients have been treated successfully and are receiving medications at their various domains. We thank governor Atiku Bagudu for the concern and financial support toward providing free healthcare to people of the state,” he said.

The Governor’s wife, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, represented by the Special Adviser on Women to the governor, Hajiya Zahra’u Wali, said that the exercise was beneficial, especially for those who could not afford the bills.

The Director of Medical Services, Dr Shehu Koko, said “the medical partnership programme between WACS and the state government has inspired young people of the state to be more professional and an opportunity for patients who cannot afford surgeries.”

According to him, over 42 patients with obstetrics and gynaecology related ailments were treated.

“We conducted general and paediatric surgery on 77 patients, plastic surgery on 10 patients, ear, nose and throat surgery on 14, maxillofacial on seven patients, urology on six, dental on 74 and opthalmology on 65 patients,” Koko said.

By Faruk Umar