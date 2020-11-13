28-year-old car dealer arraigned over alleged N2.7million fraud

A 28-year-old car dealer, Izuchukwu Eze, was on Friday arraigned in an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, over alleged N2.7 million fraud. Eze, who resides at Araba Street, Alapere in Ketu Area of Lagos, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and obtaining money under false pretences, to which he pleaded not guilty. The Prosecutor, Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the first offence in April 2019, at Araba Street, Alapere, Ketu and the second offence on Aug.24, 2020. Perezi said that the complainant gave Eze, who claimed to be a car dealer the sum of N350, 000, to help him purchase a Nigerian fairly used Honda Accord car.

The prosecutor said that the defendant promised to deliver the car after a week of making the payment, but instead converted the money to his personal use. While they were still discussing how to resolve the lingering issue, the defendant further persuaded the complainant to pay for a Toyota highlander that he wanted to buy for his mother too. “The defendant told him that if he buys the highlander from him he would return the initial N350,000 he was owing him.

“The complainant then made payment of N1,720,000 for the said Highlander, and the defendant again absconded with the money”, Perezi told the court. He said that the offences contravened sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ jail term for stealing. The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Daodu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum. Daodu adjourned the case until Nov. 30 for further mention. (NAN)